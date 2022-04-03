Lianhua Qingwen comes in a capsule and was developed in 2003 to treat severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars. Photo: Handoout
Lianhua Qingwen comes in a capsule and was developed in 2003 to treat severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars. Photo: Handoout
China /  Science

WHO panel sees potential benefits of traditional Chinese medicine in Covid-19 treatment

  • Data suggests approach is safe in combination with conventional antiviral medicine, report says
  • Further analysis and trials should be conducted, it says

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lianhua Qingwen comes in a capsule and was developed in 2003 to treat severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars. Photo: Handoout
Lianhua Qingwen comes in a capsule and was developed in 2003 to treat severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars. Photo: Handoout
READ FULL ARTICLE