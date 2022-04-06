Taiwan has been relatively successful in minimising its number of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan has been relatively successful in minimising its number of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan targets zero serious Covid-19 cases amid gradual rise in infections

  • Faced with the Omicron variant, the strategy is not complete eradication, President Tsai Ing-wen says
  • 281 new domestic cases reported on Wednesday, but government confident that measures already in place will be effective

Updated: 7:39pm, 6 Apr, 2022

