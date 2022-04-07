A Chinese military research team says its AI technology was 95 per cent accurate in locating an object when the Jilin-1 satellite streamed video of various moving small targets. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese AI turns commercial satellite into a spy tracker able to follow small objects with precision: paper
- Paper details team’s work creating artificial intelligence to continue tracking an object on the ground, even after it turns sharply or disappears into a tunnel
- The AI algorithm could be uploaded to processors on some of China’s Earth observation satellites already in orbit without any ground assistance: researchers
Topic | Science
A Chinese military research team says its AI technology was 95 per cent accurate in locating an object when the Jilin-1 satellite streamed video of various moving small targets. Photo: Shutterstock