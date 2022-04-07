Mass testing has caught infections early, during the incubation period before symptoms begin, according to the head of Shanghai’s CDC. Photo: AFP
Mass testing has caught infections early, during the incubation period before symptoms begin, according to the head of Shanghai’s CDC. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Explainer |
Why is Shanghai seeing so many asymptomatic Covid-19 infections?

  • China is in the grip of an Omicron wave, but about 70 per cent of cases reported in March have not had any symptoms
  • Virus traits, immunity, vaccination rate and early detection through mass testing are all factors, according to health official

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 7 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mass testing has caught infections early, during the incubation period before symptoms begin, according to the head of Shanghai’s CDC. Photo: AFP
Mass testing has caught infections early, during the incubation period before symptoms begin, according to the head of Shanghai’s CDC. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE