The World Health Organization’s western Pacific branch said vaccine access and distribution were no longer the major issues in its member countries and areas. Photo: AP
The World Health Organization’s western Pacific branch said vaccine access and distribution were no longer the major issues in its member countries and areas. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Omicron XE and XD: health chiefs ‘continue to monitor’ recombinant Covid-19 variants

  • Their spread, severity, impact on vaccine performance and risk of reinfection are being assessed, WHO says
  • XE is 10 per cent more transmissible than ‘stealth Omicron’ BA.2 but XD is no more transmissible, according to WHO’s latest evidence

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 4:21pm, 7 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Health Organization’s western Pacific branch said vaccine access and distribution were no longer the major issues in its member countries and areas. Photo: AP
The World Health Organization’s western Pacific branch said vaccine access and distribution were no longer the major issues in its member countries and areas. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE