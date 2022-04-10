Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang outside the Tiangong space station’s core module during the record-setting mission. Photo: Xinhua
Busy May looms for China space launches as Tiangong trio prepare for home
- The record-setting astronauts have conducted dozens of scientific experiments and several spacewalks during their 180-day mission on board the space station
- China’s space agency is planning three more launches next month, with another crew set to leave Earth for the partly-built station in mid-May
Topic | China's space programme
Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang outside the Tiangong space station’s core module during the record-setting mission. Photo: Xinhua