Hacking into satellites is becoming increasingly cheap and easy to do. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists build system ‘to identify satellite security flaws’

  • Researchers at a military laboratory say their system can both spot and fix problems that leave satellites vulnerable to cyberattacks
  • Cyber defence system is needed given the increase in the number of satellites in orbit and the increasing risk from hackers, according to scientists

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:05am, 9 Apr, 2022

