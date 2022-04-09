Hacking into satellites is becoming increasingly cheap and easy to do. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists build system ‘to identify satellite security flaws’
- Researchers at a military laboratory say their system can both spot and fix problems that leave satellites vulnerable to cyberattacks
- Cyber defence system is needed given the increase in the number of satellites in orbit and the increasing risk from hackers, according to scientists
Topic | Science
