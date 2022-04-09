Workers in personal protective equipment prepare for a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Workers in personal protective equipment prepare for a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

Covid-19 in China: Shanghai wasn’t prepared for Omicron, Zhong Nanshan says

  • City did not grasp the nature of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant, he says
  • Living with the virus not an option for China but ‘restrictions will gradually ease as part of zero-Covid’

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 6:22pm, 9 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers in personal protective equipment prepare for a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Workers in personal protective equipment prepare for a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE