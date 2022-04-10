Workers prepare a temporary hospital at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai.Photo: AP
Shanghai releases more than 11,000 Covid-19 patients after recovery, but new infections keep climbing

  • The city recorded almost 25,000 infections on Sunday, the ninth straight day of rising case numbers
  • Businesses are braced are worried that the city’s lockdown will continue for weeks, further hitting the local economy

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:51pm, 10 Apr, 2022

