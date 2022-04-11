The robot slime was developed at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
How the superhero film Venom inspired scientists to create a magnetic robot slime for medical use
- The jellylike substance designed by researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong could help retrieve objects from the body
- It is made up of magnetic particles and could also help medical staff carry out other forms of surgery
