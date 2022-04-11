Half of the Pfizer order is due to arrive in Taiwan in the second quarter, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. Photo: Reuters
Half of the Pfizer order is due to arrive in Taiwan in the second quarter, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Taiwan puts in order for Pfizer antiviral pill as cases rise

  • Health minister says the 700,000 units of Paxlovid should cover 3 per cent of population
  • Infections are increasing, while the government has pledged to gradually reopen borders

Topic |   Coronavirus Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:13pm, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Half of the Pfizer order is due to arrive in Taiwan in the second quarter, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. Photo: Reuters
Half of the Pfizer order is due to arrive in Taiwan in the second quarter, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE