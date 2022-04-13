A Chinese team is working on wearable technology that could keep people cool in summer. Photo: Reuters
A wearable air conditioner? Chinese team creates wristband that could help beat the summer heat

  • Researchers say textile can produce power for a device or keep people cool
  • Next mission is to explore ways to make clothing to lower body temperatures by as much as 15 degrees Celsius

Echo Xie
Updated: 2:00am, 13 Apr, 2022

