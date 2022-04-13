Medical workers in protective suits check on a child patient as they conduct ward rounds at Shanghai New International Exhibition Hall, which has been turned into a makeshift Covid-19 hospital in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
No home isolation for mild Covid-19 cases, China’s chief epidemiologist says
- Even asymptomatic patients risk spreading the disease or becoming badly ill, Wu Zunyou says
- Dynamic zero tolerance remains the country’s best option, he says
