Chinese scientists are developing a cost-effective alternative to large telescopes to monitor the short-lived violent phenomena of deep space. Photo: BBC Studios
China microsatellite fleet to scan for black holes and supernovas
- Scientists aim to launch first tests next year with eventual plans for more than 100 smart satellites to monitor deep space
- If successful, the orbiting satellites will be able to detect light from high-energy phenomena at a fraction of the cost of large telescopes
Topic | Science
Chinese scientists are developing a cost-effective alternative to large telescopes to monitor the short-lived violent phenomena of deep space. Photo: BBC Studios