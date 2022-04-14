Radar satellites can detect objects that conventional satellites cannot see. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese military scientists say they have created invisibility cloak that can help hide equipment from spy satellite radar
- The researchers say their new material is light and flexible, but covered with circuits to change the pattern of the radar signal
- Tanks, artillery and other items of military equipment covered with the cloaks would appear on radar as nothing more than flat ground
