Radar satellites can detect objects that conventional satellites cannot see. Photo: Shutterstock
Radar satellites can detect objects that conventional satellites cannot see. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese military scientists say they have created invisibility cloak that can help hide equipment from spy satellite radar

  • The researchers say their new material is light and flexible, but covered with circuits to change the pattern of the radar signal
  • Tanks, artillery and other items of military equipment covered with the cloaks would appear on radar as nothing more than flat ground

Topic |   Science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:30am, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Radar satellites can detect objects that conventional satellites cannot see. Photo: Shutterstock
Radar satellites can detect objects that conventional satellites cannot see. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE