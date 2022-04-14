The three crew members have spent six months on board the space station. Photo: Xinhua
Crew of China’s Tiangong space station preparing to return to Earth
- The three astronauts could make their return journey as early as Saturday when the vessel passes over the Inner Mongolian landing site
- The trio spent six months on board the space station, where they carried out experiments, spacewalks and construction work
