Tsinghua University researchers say the best strategy to reduce the risk of air transmission is to “stay put” rather than move through the area. Photo: EPA-EFE
Watch your back: Chinese study finds Covid-19 could be on your tail

  • Researchers in China say virus particles can land on the clothes of someone passing a seated infected person within four seconds
  • Peer-reviewed paper suggests the virus can ride the turbulence created by the body’s movements to approach from behind

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Apr, 2022

