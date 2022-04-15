Chinese scientists are developing a quantum-technology based system for more secure communications. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists are developing a quantum-technology based system for more secure communications. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Quantum secure communication breakthrough for China scientists

  • Technology inventor achieves new transmission distance of 100km and says it is suitable at shorter distances for audio calls and texts
  • Replacing parts of the internet with quantum channels and relay points will make communication ‘even safer’

Topic |   Science
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 6:30pm, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese scientists are developing a quantum-technology based system for more secure communications. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists are developing a quantum-technology based system for more secure communications. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE