Students in northwestern China watch a live-streamed popular science lecture by Chinese astronauts from the Tiangong space station in March. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Shenzhou 13 space trio ready for Earth touchdown after record six months in orbit
- Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu have completed most preparatory work for returning to Earth after six months in orbit
- Landing in the Gobi Desert to take less time than for previous missions thanks to a new procedure to be deployed for the first time
Topic | Science
