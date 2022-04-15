Students in northwestern China watch a live-streamed popular science lecture by Chinese astronauts from the Tiangong space station in March. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Shenzhou 13 space trio ready for Earth touchdown after record six months in orbit

  • Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu have completed most preparatory work for returning to Earth after six months in orbit
  • Landing in the Gobi Desert to take less time than for previous missions thanks to a new procedure to be deployed for the first time

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 10:02pm, 15 Apr, 2022

