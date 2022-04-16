The lander touched down in Inner Mongolia on Saturday morning. Photo: CCTV
Chinese astronauts land back on Earth after six months on Tiangong space station

  • The three crew members arrived at the landing site in Inner Mongolia on Saturday morning
  • One of the astronauts, Zhai Zhigang, says ‘I’m feeling very good, we’ve completed our mission’

Jack LauLaura Zhou
Jack Lau and Laura Zhou

Updated: 11:19am, 16 Apr, 2022

