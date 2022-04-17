A makeshift hospital in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. Photo: Xinhua
Jilin province’s Covid battle shows China’s policies can work, Communist Party mouthpiece says
- Officials in the northeastern province say they have reached ‘social zero Covid’, with hundreds of new cases – but only among people already in quarantine
- People’s Daily says this shows the country is on the right course and must redouble its efforts to stop the disease spreading
Topic | Coronavirus China
A makeshift hospital in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. Photo: Xinhua