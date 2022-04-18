Community volunteers organise Covid-19 testing at a residential compound in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China doubles down on zero-Covid policy ahead of Communist Party congress
- Health Minister Ma Xiaowei tells party journal the bottom line is to prevent outbreaks and consolidate hard-won results
- Any relaxation could trigger an outbreak that could crush the country’s healthcare system, he warns
