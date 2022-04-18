Community volunteers organise Covid-19 testing at a residential compound in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Community volunteers organise Covid-19 testing at a residential compound in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

China doubles down on zero-Covid policy ahead of Communist Party congress

  • Health Minister Ma Xiaowei tells party journal the bottom line is to prevent outbreaks and consolidate hard-won results
  • Any relaxation could trigger an outbreak that could crush the country’s healthcare system, he warns

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:19pm, 18 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Community volunteers organise Covid-19 testing at a residential compound in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Community volunteers organise Covid-19 testing at a residential compound in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE