Shanghai is straining in its third week of a citywide lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
Zero society Covid by Wednesday? Shanghai’s target to tame China’s worst outbreak
- The city has still some way to go before it can say it has brought community transmission all the way down, experts say
- Authorities should release their calculations for determining the rate at which patients are infecting others, virologist says
