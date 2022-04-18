Shanghai is straining in its third week of a citywide lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Zero society Covid by Wednesday? Shanghai’s target to tame China’s worst outbreak

  • The city has still some way to go before it can say it has brought community transmission all the way down, experts say
  • Authorities should release their calculations for determining the rate at which patients are infecting others, virologist says

Holly Chik
Updated: 8:00pm, 18 Apr, 2022

