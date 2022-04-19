CNKI has near-monopoly status in China, claiming a database of more than 280 million academic articles from 9,305 journals, accounting for more than 90 per cent of the published journals in mainland China.
Top research body cuts use of China’s largest online academic database over steep fees

  • The Chinese Academy of Sciences suspends access to CNKI journal articles because of its continuing steep rise in annual subscription payments
  • Over the past decade, at least six Chinese universities have suspended the use of CNKI because of the rapid rise in fees

Echo Xie
Updated: 9:00am, 19 Apr, 2022

