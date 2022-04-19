The second black box from the doomed plane is recovered at the crash site in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
China Eastern flight MU5375: early report into deadly crash unlikely to offer many answers, analysts believe

  • The Boeing 737-800 plunged into a hillside from cruising altitude on March 21, killing all 132 people on board
  • China expected to submit early investigation report to ICAO by Wednesday, per international aviation law

Jack Lau
Updated: 6:30am, 19 Apr, 2022

