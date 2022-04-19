Zhong Nanshan, pictured, and Guan Weijie said China should enforce nationwide vaccination, especially to protect the elderly population, and boost with vaccines of different technologies. Picture: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s top expert writes of eventual return to normal, but article deleted at home
- ‘Prolonged dynamic zeroing cannot be pursued in the long run,’ Zhong Nanshan and Guan Weijie write in National Science Review
- China is fine-tuning Covid-19 border restrictions to shorten quarantine for incoming travellers to eight cities
Topic | Coronavirus China
