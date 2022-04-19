Zhong Nanshan, pictured, and Guan Weijie said China should enforce nationwide vaccination, especially to protect the elderly population, and boost with vaccines of different technologies. Picture: Xinhua
Zhong Nanshan, pictured, and Guan Weijie said China should enforce nationwide vaccination, especially to protect the elderly population, and boost with vaccines of different technologies. Picture: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China’s top expert writes of eventual return to normal, but article deleted at home

  • ‘Prolonged dynamic zeroing cannot be pursued in the long run,’ Zhong Nanshan and Guan Weijie write in National Science Review
  • China is fine-tuning Covid-19 border restrictions to shorten quarantine for incoming travellers to eight cities

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 4:15pm, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhong Nanshan, pictured, and Guan Weijie said China should enforce nationwide vaccination, especially to protect the elderly population, and boost with vaccines of different technologies. Picture: Xinhua
Zhong Nanshan, pictured, and Guan Weijie said China should enforce nationwide vaccination, especially to protect the elderly population, and boost with vaccines of different technologies. Picture: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE