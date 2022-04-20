Sheep graze in a dried-up reservoir during a drought in China’s Henan province. Photo: Xinhua
Environment
China /  Science

Dead heat by 2050: massive North China area to be hotspot for killer mix of heatwaves and surface ozone, study finds

  • Beijing, Tianjin and five nearby provinces to face increased impact of extreme high temperatures and ground level ozone pollution, new study suggests
  • Such conditions caused around 100 daily excess deaths in the area during 2017-19, researchers estimate

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:17pm, 20 Apr, 2022

