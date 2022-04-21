U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
US climate chief says fraught relations with China spell ‘serious trouble’ for efforts to achieve goals
- ‘If climate becomes … one of the weapons in the bilateral back and forth, we’re cooked,’ John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, says
- Kerry says that China and Russia are not moving quickly enough on climate goals, while acknowledging roadblocks in the US
Topic | Climate change
