U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
China /  Science

US climate chief says fraught relations with China spell ‘serious trouble’ for efforts to achieve goals

  • ‘If climate becomes … one of the weapons in the bilateral back and forth, we’re cooked,’ John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, says
  • Kerry says that China and Russia are not moving quickly enough on climate goals, while acknowledging roadblocks in the US

Topic |   Climate change
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 2:08am, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
READ FULL ARTICLE