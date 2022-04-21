Taiwanese elderly are now eligible for a second booster Covid-19 vaccine as cases rise. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 booster shots approved for Taiwan elderly, immunocompromised
- Second doses approved for those aged 65 and older while people with compromised immune systems can get a third shot
- While overall numbers remain small and more than 99 per cent report minor or no symptoms, case numbers are on the rise
