Yau Shing-tung aims to help China cultivate young, top mathematicians at home. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chinese-born maths genius leaves Harvard to help China become a powerhouse on subject
- Yau Shing-Tung, the first Chinese winner of the prestigious Fields Medal, will be chair professor in mathematics at Tsinghua University
- 73-year-old aims to ‘take over the torch’ passed down by late teacher and modern geometry pioneer Chern Shiing-shen
Topic | Science
