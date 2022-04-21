Yau Shing-tung aims to help China cultivate young, top mathematicians at home. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chinese-born maths genius leaves Harvard to help China become a powerhouse on subject

  • Yau Shing-Tung, the first Chinese winner of the prestigious Fields Medal, will be chair professor in mathematics at Tsinghua University
  • 73-year-old aims to ‘take over the torch’ passed down by late teacher and modern geometry pioneer Chern Shiing-shen

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 21 Apr, 2022

