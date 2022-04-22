A nurse checks on a patient in a Covid-19 isolation ward in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, during the early days of the pandemic in 2020. Photo: AP
WHO data on excess Covid-19 deaths aims to reveal true human cost of brutal pandemic
- ‘A lot of people died outside of the health systems. We don’t know what they died of,’ WHO data chief says in underlining need to find true toll
- WHO earlier put total global Covid-related deaths in 2020 at 3 million, compared with the officially reported 1.8 million
