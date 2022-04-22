A man helps a woman consume a packet of the traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen outside a residential compound in Shanghai on April 5. Photo: Reuters
A man helps a woman consume a packet of the traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen outside a residential compound in Shanghai on April 5. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Sceptics of China’s TCM Covid-19 remedy Lianhua Qingwen face online attacks

  • Complaints lodged after Chinese health platform publishes an article saying the traditional medicine has no effect in preventing infection
  • A leading Chinese neurologist is also criticised for post saying ‘unproven’ treatments inappropriate in pandemic fight

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 2:15pm, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man helps a woman consume a packet of the traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen outside a residential compound in Shanghai on April 5. Photo: Reuters
A man helps a woman consume a packet of the traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen outside a residential compound in Shanghai on April 5. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE