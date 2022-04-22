Researchers behind a new paper say the mortality rate of the elderly and vulnerable groups who have underlying diseases remains a key indicator of the pandemic abating. Photo: Simon Song
Coronavirus: 3 shots of Chinese inactivated vaccine effective against Omicron variant, say researchers

  • Patients boosted with the jabs had two fewer days in hospital and in recovery than those who were not vaccinated, according to paper
  • ‘Strengthening the protection of middle-aged and senior populations would effectively reduce the burden of the pandemic on public health,’ says Chinese team

Holly Chik
Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Apr, 2022

