Researchers behind a new paper say the mortality rate of the elderly and vulnerable groups who have underlying diseases remains a key indicator of the pandemic abating. Photo: Simon Song
Coronavirus: 3 shots of Chinese inactivated vaccine effective against Omicron variant, say researchers
- Patients boosted with the jabs had two fewer days in hospital and in recovery than those who were not vaccinated, according to paper
- ‘Strengthening the protection of middle-aged and senior populations would effectively reduce the burden of the pandemic on public health,’ says Chinese team
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Researchers behind a new paper say the mortality rate of the elderly and vulnerable groups who have underlying diseases remains a key indicator of the pandemic abating. Photo: Simon Song