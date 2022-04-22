Taiwan has pledged to spend NT$900 billion (US$30.7 billion) by 2030 on its path towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Photo: EPA
Taiwan eyes green technology investment to reach net-zero emissions
- Research and development of renewable energy, smart grids and storage seen as a way to break in to global green supply chain
- Tsai Ing-wen tells Earth Day forum long-term carbon reduction relies on breakthroughs from new technologies
