For countries with a high burden of latent TB infection, such as China, having a vaccine to prevent the onset of disease would be crucial. The World Health Organization says the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted TB notifications. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Covid-19 disrupts tuberculosis detection but new pandemic tools may aid China in TB fight
- China is among the countries with the highest prevalence of latent TB infection, with around 20 to 30 per cent of the population living with the infection
- Lessons learned since 2020 mean China can now collect thousands, even millions, of samples, rapidly test and contact trace: Gates Foundation TB expert
Topic | Science
