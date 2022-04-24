The costs of China’s dynamic zero-Covid response of worth it, given the dangers, says a top health official. Photo: EPA-EFE
Disaster or zero-Covid? China has no choice for now, top health official says
- Head of coronavirus expert panel says low vaccination among the elderly and a lack of medical care means the country can’t take a risk against Omicron
- The price of vaccines and mass screenings is worth it but must be balanced with people’s lives, he says
Topic | Coronavirus China
The costs of China’s dynamic zero-Covid response of worth it, given the dangers, says a top health official. Photo: EPA-EFE