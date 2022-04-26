Chinese space engineers are developing technology to help satellites identify each other and establish a “handshake” in just 12 seconds. Photo: Shutterstock
China space laser zaps competition with data speed record: paper
- Beijing-based team says its technology can connect satellites to beam six films a second coast-to-coast, from a device smaller than a suitcase
- Engineers use ‘rule-breaking’ innovations to achieve transmission speeds of 10 gigabits per second in on-ground testing
Topic | China's space programme
