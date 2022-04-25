Medical workers talk with a patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai in eastern China on Saturday. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate symptoms and patients over 80 years old. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19 tests limits of Shanghai hospitals as Omicron infects already-ill elderly

  • Infectious diseases expert Zhang Wenhong says treatment of coronavirus patients presenting with comorbidities strains medical resources
  • Eight city-level hospitals have been consolidated to treat severe, critically ill patients with underlying diseases

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:01pm, 25 Apr, 2022

Medical workers talk with a patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai in eastern China on Saturday. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate symptoms and patients over 80 years old. Photo: Xinhua
