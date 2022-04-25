Researchers who study the body mass index of elderly people in China said current recommendations of healthy BMI were based mainly on evidence from young and middle-aged populations and did not adequately represent people aged over 80. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Obesity paradox’: study of elderly Chinese finds higher BMI linked to lower mortality
- Team suggests higher body mass index may indicate a person has better nutrition and this benefit potentially outweighs harm of being overweight, but further study is needed
- Research focuses on Chinese people aged 80 and over and results may not apply to other age and ethnic groups, such as those in Western countries: paper
Topic | Science
