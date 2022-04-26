China is seeking to transform itself into an intellectual property powerhouse. Photo: Shutterstock
China is seeking to transform itself into an intellectual property powerhouse. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

‘Innovation is shifting East’ as China amasses patents: official

  • Applications to recognise inventions rise 30 per cent last year, agency says
  • The country is seeking to turn itself into an intellectual property powerhouse

Topic |   Science
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China is seeking to transform itself into an intellectual property powerhouse. Photo: Shutterstock
China is seeking to transform itself into an intellectual property powerhouse. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE