Beijing residents queue for Covid-19 testing as China’s capital races to contain an Omicron outbreak. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing mass testing goes citywide as Covid-19 cases in China’s capital rise

  • 20 million people affected as tests ordered for 10 more districts with central government departments affected
  • City authorities recommend remote working where possible as training schools, restaurants and building works shut down

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:03am, 26 Apr, 2022

