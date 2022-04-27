A study of patients in Britain who contracted Covid-19 between March 7, 2020, and April 18, 2021, found only about a quarter felt they had fully recovered a year after diagnosis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Long Covid: only one in four feels fully recovered a year after infected, says UK study
- Women, obese patients and those who were mechanically ventilated even more vulnerable to lasting symptoms, according to paper
- Team says further research needed on newer variants, such as Omicron, and how vaccination status and acute care affects long Covid
