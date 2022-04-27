Many different strains of bird flu are present in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry. Photo: Shutterstock
Boy in China becomes first recorded human case of H3N8 bird flu strain
- ‘Low risk’ of further infections from variant previously detected in other countries in horses, dogs, birds and seals
- The four-year-old had been in contact with home-raised chickens and crows and no close contacts were affected by the virus
