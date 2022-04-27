People line up outside a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass Covid-19 detection programme in Haidian district of Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: despite assurances, Beijing residents brace for hardship as 34 new infections found
- Tongzhou district told parents not to send their children to school on Wednesday and started a homeschool programme until further notice
- City is releasing 100 tonnes of government egg reserves to meet consumer demand, says deputy head of Beijing’s Commercial Bureau
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
