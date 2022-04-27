A paper published this week in Nature journal challenges the theory of how the giant planets in the solar system migrated to their present-day orbits. Photo: Shutterstock
A paper published this week in Nature journal challenges the theory of how the giant planets in the solar system migrated to their present-day orbits. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientist and team strike new path to explain how giant planets found their orbit

  • Mechanism proposed by Zhejiang University scientist Liu Beibei and team in Nature journal may be ‘one of the missing links in solar system history’, says reviewer
  • New model explains why the Earth’s formation was not affected by the migration of giant planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune billions of years ago, says Liu

Topic |   Science
Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 11:15pm, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A paper published this week in Nature journal challenges the theory of how the giant planets in the solar system migrated to their present-day orbits. Photo: Shutterstock
A paper published this week in Nature journal challenges the theory of how the giant planets in the solar system migrated to their present-day orbits. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE