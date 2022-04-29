This week, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn will appear in a row to stargazers. Image: Shutterstock
Look out for the planets aligning this week, a grand spectacle once believed a rare omen
- Cast your eyes east in the predawn sky to see Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn line up in a celestial event that in the past could sway a royal court
- As Jupiter and Venus draw closer over the week, they will appear extremely close – almost kissing each other
