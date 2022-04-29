A staff member disinfects the imported goods stored at the warehouse at the Hangzhou Transfar highway port in Hangzhou, in Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: eastern Chinese city ramps up zero-Covid strategy with tests every 48 hours
- Hangzhou in Zhejiang province has set up around 6,500 testing stations for residents and visitors
- Different strategies to handle outbreaks in Shenzhen and Shanghai cited as shaping vigilant approach and routine testing policy
