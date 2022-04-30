Some Taiwanese health experts have argued that Omicron means there is no point following a zero-Covid approach. Photo: AP
Taiwan sees surge in cases – but few deaths or serious illnesses – as it moves away from zero-Covid
- An Omicron-driven spike saw the number of daily cases passes 10,000 for the first time as the island moves towards living with the virus
- Meanwhile, representatives of the island’s tech industry have warned that Shanghai’s prolonged lockdown is likely to take a toll on some of the island’s biggest firms
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
