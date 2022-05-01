Volunteers test a cat at the Guangzhou facility. Photo: Handout
Guangzhou becomes second city in China to open pet quarantine centre

  • The facility for animals whose owners have been quarantined opened earlier this month with the help of a company that operates a similar service in Shenzhen
  • Pet owners across the country have expressed concern about what will happen to their animals following a number of cruelty cases

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 2:03pm, 1 May, 2022

Volunteers test a cat at the Guangzhou facility. Photo: Handout
