Researchers say they have found skeleton of ancient Chinese criminal who had her foot cut off almost 3,000 years ago

  • Amputation, or yue, was one of the five criminal punishments used in ancient China
  • Modern scientific analysis has ruled out a medical reason for the amputation and say the woman could be the oldest known victim of the practice

Lei Huarui in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 1 May, 2022

Li Nan, pictured with her team, subjected the bone to a biomedical analysis. Photo: Handout
